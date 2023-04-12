Bengals meet with yet another RB before 2023 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t making it much of a secret — they’re heavily looking at running back in the 2023 NFL draft.

A reported meeting with Ole Miss running back Zach Evans is the latest confirmation of the idea, with Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston reporting that the Bengals are one of many meetings for the productive runner.

Evans, 6’0″ and 215 pounds, ran for 936 yards and nine touchdowns last year on a 6.5 per-carry average.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein actually compares Evans to Melvin Gordon, which is a pretty reassuring comp for a team that really wants to improve its backfield depth.

That said, Evans has an injury history that will need to be checked out before the draft.

The Bengals have stressed they really like Trayveon Williams after losing Samaje Perine, but inaction on Joe Mixon’s big contract and whether he’ll even be with the team next year makes it hard to say when the team might actually draft the position.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire