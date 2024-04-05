Bengals meet with Texas A&M DT McKinnley Jackson

The Cincinnati Bengals are doing their due diligence before the NFL draft at the end of April and they met with another defensive tackle whose name could be called that weekend.

McKinnley Jackson from Texas A&M is the most recent name the Bengals are talking with, according to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.

With DJ Reader leaving for the Detroit Lions, the Bengals have had their eyes on adding some depth to the position.

Jackson, who is also scheduled to visit with the Browns, had 91 tackles, 15.5 for a loss and 7.5 sacks for the Aggies in his four seasons with the team. He is projected to go late on day two of the draft, but could fall to the third day.

