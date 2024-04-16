Bengals meet with Missouri OT before upcoming draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are meeting with another offensive tackle before the draft, which is in just over a week.

The most recent visit is with Javon Foster, who they are using a top 30 visit on, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

Foster is projected to go on the third day of the draft, in the fourth or fifth round, and Fowler said he’s also set to meet with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his fifth season playing with the Tigers, he was named a first-team All-SEC player by AP and the coaches and AP also named him a third-team All-American.

He spent most of his time in college at left tackle, and while he wouldn’t be needed right away, it’s never a bad thing to build depth on the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire