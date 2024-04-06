Bengals meet with Iowa TE Erick All

The Cincinnati Bengals scheduled meeting with Erick All took place on April 5, according to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.

All, who spent five years in college, is one of many different tight ends the Bengals have shown interest in with the draft approaching quickly. In four seasons at Michigan and one at Iowa, he finished his college career with 75 catches for 864 yards and five touchdowns in 40 games, with much of that coming in his final season with the Hawkeyes.

All projects fairly well as a pass catcher in the league, but does need some work when it comes to blocking in the run game, and he is likely to go late in the draft.

The consensus on All at this point seems to be that while he doesn’t have as high of a ceiling as some of the other tight ends projected to go later in the draft, he does have a higher floor, so depending on what teams are looking for he could be one of the first tight ends off the board or the last since it will come down to team’s preferences.

