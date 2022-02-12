The Bengals had their final practice before Super Bowl LVI today, but it wasn’t much of a practice. Just a brief on-field session before team pictures at SoFi Stadium.

“Guys are locked in and ready to go,” head coach Zac Taylor told pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala.

The practice lasted only 40 minutes and was conducted in shorts and t-shirts, and Taylor said at this point, there’s not much more to do.

“Just our final wrap-up, nothing major,” Taylor said. “Just part of our routine.”

It’s a routine that has worked well enough to get the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI.

Bengals meet for brief practice and picture day, Zac Taylor says his team is ready to go originally appeared on Pro Football Talk