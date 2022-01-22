Bengals 'maybe too stupid in a good way to be intimidated.' Here's what ESPN Countdown said

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville seeking the franchise's first-ever road playoff win.

If the Bengals are victorious, it will be the first time they won two playoff games in one postseason since the 1989 season when they reached the Super Bowl.

Most analysts on "ESPN's Sunday Countdown" had the Bengals beating the Las Vegas Raiders last week. And Cincinnati did just that, snapping a 31-year playoff win drought in front of the largest crowd ever in Paul Brown Stadium.

But the division round matchup is a little different and more challenging. But maybe ignorance is bliss, said one ESPN cast member on Saturday.

"You just wonder if this Bengals team is too young, maybe too stupid in a good way to be intimidated," host Sam Ponder said. "They are playing with so much confidence right now."

The Titans had a 12-5 record in 2021 and earned the top seed in the AFC. They had a bye week during the wild-card round and their all-world running back, Derrick Henry (out since October) was activated from the injured reserve on Friday.

"(The Bengals) have the momentum, they have the energy going into this game," analyst Randy Moss said. "They just can’t afford the Tennessee Titans, with Derrick Henry, to ignite this dadgum stadium."

Henry is returning despite having a metal plate put into his foot several months ago.

"Another impressive comeback by a running back here in these playoffs,” Teddy Bruschi said. “You see him in these practice videos… this is bully ball at its finest.”

'I see a higher killer.' Rex Ryan compares Joe Burrow to Tom Brady

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan heaped high praise on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

"This guy has 'it,'" Rex Ryan said. "I compare him to Tom Brady. I see a higher killer. I see those eyes. I see that confidence. And I see what he does to his teammates. He pumps airs into all his teammates.

"This guy is a great player. But he make his other players think their great too."

Who ESPN Countdown picked in the Bengals, Titans game

Randy Moss, who's son Thaddeus is on the Bengals, is the only analyst to pick the Bengals.

"I just got a text on my phone that said "Dad, you can not go against us," Moss said. "It's going to be a tough one.. but I do believe in Joe Burrow."

Moss also picked the Bengals to beat the Raiders.

Randy Moss: Bengals

Matt Hasselbeck :

Rex Ryan: Titans

Teddy Bruschi: Titans

Sam Ponder: Titans

How can I watch Cincinnati vs. Titans on TV?

The Bengals playoff game is on CBS. Here are the broadcasters:

Ian Eagle (play-by-play)

Trent Green (analysis)

Evan Washburn (sideline)

Is there a Cincinnati Bengals-Tennessee Titans live stream?

The Bengals and Titans divisional round game will be live streamed a variety of ways. If your streaming provider includes CBS, like Hulu Live, you can stream the game. The matchup will also be live streamed on CBS' own platform, Paramount+.

Here is the Bengals radio broadcast information

The Cincinnati Bengals flagship stations are: 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 102.7 WEBN. Here are the announcers.

Dan Hoard (play-by-play)

Dave Lapham (analysis)

Wayne Box Miller (pre-game)

Here's the playoff schedule this week:

AFC playoffs:

Bengals at Titans, 4:30 p.m., Saturday on CBS

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS

NFC playoffs:

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. Saturday on Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:05 p.m. Sunday on NBC

