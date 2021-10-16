Bengals may have big plans for new CB Tre Flowers

The newest addition to the Cincinnati Bengals is already starting to build excitement for the team and fans as the Bengals now begin to actually try and make a playoff push after a 3-2 start.

The Bengals claimed former Seattle Seahawks CB Tre Flowers off waivers Thursday, a very fortunate break for the Bengals, as they entered the week sitting behind more than half of the league in the waiver order. So they caught a huge break finding out they actually claimed the former Seahawk.

The Bengals needed some help at the cornerback position after placing Trae Waynes on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Bringing in Flowers gives the Bengals another veteran presence to work alongside Chidobe Awuzie. And the Bengals are already raving about their newest addition, as Bengals director of pro scouting Steven Radicevic told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

“We liked him as a safety when he was coming out. He can probably play multiple roles on defense. He’s a tall, long corner that has played in a lot of big games and won a lot of big games in Seattle. Given the situation we’re in with Trae getting hurt, we obviously think it’s a move that helps us.”

Flowers was drafted in the fifth round in 2018 out of Oklahoma State and converted from safety to cornerback. He went on to start 40 games for the Seahawks, including three this season.

List