Bengals get mauler OT for Joe Burrow in new mock draft

It’s always interesting when a mock draft takes a new route for the Cincinnati Bengals.

While most mocks won’t steer the Bengals away from an offensive lineman, tight end or even cornerback in the first round, a new way to approach the pick is always welcome.

That’s exactly what happens in the latest effort from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, who packs extensive quotes into each team’s pick for context on the prospects. At No. 28, the Bengals take Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright and a coach provides the detail:

“He was the best offensive tackle we played. I think he’s a stud. He’s what you draw up for a right tackle. He mauled our guys and he did that to everyone. He is a mauler but he moves his feet better than you think and he is strong as hell.”

Wright, 6’5″ and 333 pounds, might just be an instant starter in the pros, which would give the Bengals some options.

As of now, the Bengals have a question mark at right tackle while La’el Collins rehabs the injury suffered in December and Jonah Williams has requested a trade.

Wright solves that and potentially lets the Bengals save massive cap space by moving on from both veterans, provided they take care of other needs in free agency and the draft.

More Latest News!

Sidney Jones contract details with Bengals emerge Cam Taylor-Britt brings home Bengals award Trayveon Williams might explain Bengals' lack of movement at RB

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire