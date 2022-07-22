Bengals ‘Madden NFL 23’ rookie ratings tracker

The latest overall ratings from the upcoming “Madden NFL 2023” have made quite the splash for the Cincinnati Bengals.

For some, the ratings have been a disappointment. It was clear, even to names like Tom Brady, that Ja’Marr Chase was underrated. DJ Reader took a shot at the game itself over his rating. And then there was Evan McPherson getting a great rating, as well as Joe Mixon and Jessie Bates checking in as elite.

But what about the rookies?

This is the first chance Bengals rookies have ever had to get rated in a Madden game, so let’s glance quickly at the ratings that have been released so far.

Dax Hill -- 75

The speedy Hill gets a 93 speed rating and 94 acceleration, which will help him actually have that rangy play in the back end of the defense he has in real life.

Cam Taylor-Britt -- 70

CTB’s got a notable 93 speed and acceleration rating, which should be fun for an outside corner that players can develop over the long-term in something like franchise mode.

Zach Carter -- 65

Carter’s going to be an interesting rotational pass-rusher piece in real life and in Madden, especially with a 67 power-move rating 68 block-shedding.

Tycen Anderson -- 65

The elite athlete Anderson gets 94 speed, 95 acceleration and 92 agility, plus a 65 in man coverage and 63 in zone coverage.

Jeff Gunter -- 64

Also a rotational presence, Gunter gets notables like 90 acceleration and 83 strength.

