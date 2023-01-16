Bengals LT Jonah Williams suffers injury in playoff game vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Willaims left the field with trainers in the second quarter of the wild card showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

On a third down play in which Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst fumbled and the Ravens recovered, Williams needed the help of trainers to leave the field.

Trainers were looking at Williams’ knee before helping him to the sidelines, where he entered the blue medical tent, then went to the locker room.

Jackson Carman could be first man off the bench for Williams. The injury comes on the heels of the Bengals losing La’el Collins at right tackle and Alex Cappa at right guard in recent weeks.

We’ll update with more when the team offers an update on Williams’ status.

Update:

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: OT Jonah Williams has a left knee injury. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 16, 2023

