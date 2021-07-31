Bengals LT Jonah Williams bulked up because of Frank Pollack

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams is a bigger player this year after offensive line coach Frank Pollack suggested he put on weight.

It was a bit of a surprise to see an even bigger Williams to start Bengals training camp. Friday, he explained Pollack considers him a little undersized for left tackle and that 10ish pounds of mass would help him better combat pro rushers.

“I think that can help me in my game,” Williams said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “The combination of being bigger, being stronger, and still maintaining the same quickness. Then if I can put those things together with good technique, I think I can be a pretty good player.”

Williams says he now checks in around 315 pounds, up from 305 last year.

Based on the way Bengals offensive linemen have talked glowingly about Pollack’s return, it isn’t any surprise to hear Williams got a recommendation from him and is happy to make it happen.

It will be interesting to see if Pollack’s plan for Williams helps the left tackle not only become the player the franchise desperately needs on the left edge, but helps him stay healthy after only appearing in 10 games over his first two pro seasons.

