Bengals’ Lou Anarumo is now tied for NFL’s longest-tenured defensive coordinator

Earlier this offseason, then-Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was the longest-tenured coach in the NFL in that role before moving on to become head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is now holding down a similar honor.

As one can see in a spreadsheet breakdown from ESPN’s Mike Clay, Anarumo is now tied with Steve Spagnuolo of the Kansas City Chiefs as the longest-tenured defensive coordinator in the NFL.

A hot head coach candidate in recent years, Anarumo’s name didn’t surface during this hiring cycle — though that’s not necessarily a bad thing during a cycle in which Bill Belichick didn’t get a job.

The chart:

We're getting there… Updated coach chart: pic.twitter.com/9UtAmed969 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) February 2, 2024

Anarumo will stay in this spot for at least one more season, his task improving a young secondary that surrendered more explosive plays than most last year.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire