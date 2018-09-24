Bengals lose Ryan Glasgow for rest of season

Bengals defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow was carted to the locker room during Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and fears of a season-ending knee injury have been realized.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI on Monday morning showed that Glasgow tore his ACL.

Glasgow played just under 40 percent of the team’s snaps in the first three games of the season. He had 11 tackles in those appearances and had 23 tackles in 16 games after being drafted in the fourth round out of Michigan last year.

Glasgow played behind Geno Atkins on the Bengals defensive line and they also have Andrew Billings and Josh Tupou as interior linemen. They’ll likely be adding another one once Glasgow is placed on injured reserve.