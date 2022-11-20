Bengals lose Joe Mixon to head injury vs. Steelers in Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a strong first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 but didn’t see action to start the second half.

Not long after, the Bengals announced that Mixon had suffered a head injury and that his return to the game was questionable.

Before exiting with the injury, Mixon had run for 20 yards on seven carries and caught three passes for 42 yards. Samaje Perine was having a big day too, but the complexion of the offense shifts in a favorable way for the defense when Mixon is a non-factor.

We’ll update if Mixon returns to the game or the team provides a follow-up on his status, presumably after more testing.

The team followed with an update:

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: HB Joe Mixon has been declared out with a concussion. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 20, 2022

