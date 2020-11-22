Bengals lose Joe Burrow to injury, lose game to Washington

The Bengals were beating the Washington Football Team at halftime of Sunday’s game, but things went south early in the third quarter.

Quarterback Joe Burrow suffered what appeared to be a serious left leg injury while being hit on a third-down pass attempt near his own end zone. Burrow had to be carted off and Washington would be the only team to score the rest of the way.

Alex Smith hit Steven Sims for a touchdown to put the Football Team ahead and Dustin Hopkins added a pair of field goals while Ryan Finley failed to get anything moving for the Cincinnati offense. The result was a 20-9 win for Washington that keeps them very much alive in the NFC East race.

Washington is now 3-7 and the Giants and Eagles both have three wins as well. The Cowboys would get there with a win over the Vikings later on Sunday and they host Washington next weekend.

Rookie running back Antonio Gibson stood out for Washington on Sunday. He ran 16 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver Terry McLaurin chipped in with five catches for 74 yards. Smith finished the day 17-of-25 for 166 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Bengals managed 17 yards of offense after Burrow went out of the game and the final six games of the season will likely be a slog if the first overall pick is out for the season. They will host the Giants next weekend, so the Football Team will be hoping that they find better footing than they had this week.

