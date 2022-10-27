Bengals lose Ja’Marr Chase to hip injury for 4-6 weeks

Huge injury news. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will not be happy.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will likely be out for 4-6 weeks with a hip injury.

Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks and makes him a prime candidate for injured reserve, per sources. Chase visited with a hip specialist Wednesday and is seeking more answers about his injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2022

Chase is coming off a big game as the Bengals clocked the Falcons.

The former LSU star had 8 catches for 130 yards and a pair of TDs.

Overall in 2022, Chase has 47 receptions for 605 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Chase injured his hip vs the Saints, aggravated it last week, and now will be sidelined, according to Schefter.

With the trade deadline approaching, could the Bengals be in the market for a deal, or even look at Odell Beckham Jr., who is a free agent?

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire