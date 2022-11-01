Bengals lose CB Chidobe Awuzie to injury vs. Browns

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie appeared to suffer a knee injury during the second quarter of “Monday Night Football” against the Cleveland Browns.

Awuize appeared to suffer the injury before going to the ground and then was seen clutching at it before limping off to the blue medical tent. He was then carted to the locker room after a brief stay there.

The Bengals defense just hasn’t been able to escape the injury bug this year. It only just got star linebacker Logan Wilson back and elite nose tackle DJ Reader remains out for at least a few more weeks.

Awuzie has served as the team’s No. 1 corner for two seasons now, originally signed as the guy to play opposite Trae Waynes. That never materialized and he had a borderline elite season last year before continuing the trend this year.

We’ll update here when the team provides information on Awuzie’s status.

