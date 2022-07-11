  • Oops!
Bengals: Logan Wilson got married over the weekend

Chris Roling
·1 min read
It’s wedding season for NFL players.

Especially for the Cincinnati Bengals, it turns out.

Over the weekend, kicker Evan McPherson tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend. Elsewhere, linebacker Logan Wilson was doing the same, marrying Morgan Mead in Berthoud, Colorado.

And like McPherson’s big moment, plenty of pictures and posts made their way to social media, so we’ll share those below.

Wilson, who just turned 26, enjoyed a breakout season last year, putting himself in contention for the Super Bowl MVP award in the big game as the season-topper. He’s the heart of the linebacker unit and controls the communications headset for the defense.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Montana Wedding Photog | Molly (@forthewestandwildphoto)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Molly M. McManimie (@mollymack)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Morgan Wilson (@morganpagewilson)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Morgan Wilson (@morganpagewilson)

List

