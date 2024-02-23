Bengals' locker room undergoing makeover at Paycor Stadium

The Bengals' locker room received a D grade, ranking in a tie for 25th among the 32 teams, in the NFLPA's survey that solicited feedback from players. The team is doing something about it this year.

The Bengals' locker room at Paycor Stadium is undergoing a makeover, Geoff Hobson of the team website reports.

The project, which began after the season ended, includes overhauling ceilings, flooring, restrooms, and showers, as well as installing state-of-the-art lockers. The target completion date is for Week 1, and until then, players will use two adjoining locker rooms about 50 yards from the main one.

Bengals director of operations Jeff Brickner and equipment manager Adam Knollman, along with representatives of ownership, researched the latest and best locker-room models in both the college and NFL.

"We view it as the players' office, where they go to work every day, and we believe this meets their every need now and, in the future," Brickner told Hobson. "Until then, no one is going to miss a beat. Locker rooms B and C allow us to operate like we have. You only have one chance to make a first impression, and we're going to make sure it's completed before we make that first impression."

Players' complaints about the Bengals' locker room in last year's survey included some of the smallest hot/cold tubs in the league and being the only team in the league without outlets in lockers to charge devices. They also reported issues with the showers and toilets not consistently working.

The Bengals also are making a change to their playing surface for 2024. They announced Thursday that they are switching to a FieldTurf CORE system from a slit film turf field.

The locker room renovation and field installation are two of several offseason projects ongoing within the building.

New club seats, updated concessions equipment and an upgraded stadium TV system are among the major gameday enhancements.

All projects are scheduled for completion before the start of the 2024 season.