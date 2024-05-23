Bengals listed as possible fit for underrated remaining free agent

The Cincinnati Bengals, like most teams, could always be on the market for veteran help in free agency this summer.

Injuries, remaining depth concerns and otherwise are some of the reasons, with Cincinnati perhaps interested in who might be available at spots like cornerback and pass-rusher.

One such name for the latter is Emmanuel Ogbah, who pops up on a “free agents we can’t believe haven’t signed yet” piece from Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, who mentions the Bengals:

He has dealt with some injuries, but his play on the field was still an asset for the Dolphins last season. He had only five sacks, but he boasted a pressure percentage of 13.3 percent, which is a career high.

Trey Hendrickson isn’t going anywhere and the team has high hopes for former first-rounder Myles Murphy, who has impressed this spring already.

And yet, bringing on a veteran to compete over the summer isn’t a terrible idea. Ogbah is 30, but he posted five sacks last year and has at least that many in four of his last five seasons.

If the Bengals wait for a cheap summer option, Ogbah certainly fits the profile.

