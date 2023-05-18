Bengals listed most likely team to replace Chiefs as Super Bowl Champs

The Cincinnati Bengals lost in the AFC Championship to the Kansas City Chiefs last season, coming up short again.

But Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com believes that the Bengals are the most likely team to replace the Chiefs as the Super Bowl Champions this season.

Here’s some of what Chadiha said about the Bengals:

Cincinnati lost some key pieces in free agency, most notably running back Samaje Perine and safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III, but the bulk of the roster is still in place to do some serious damage. The Bengals boast the league’s best collection of offensive skill talent, a group that includes quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Chadiha believes the two biggest things that would keep the Bengals from doing so are the health of the offensive line, and how well defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo can run the defense that is now missing Bell and Bates.

The Eagles and Bills follow the Bengals in these rankings at second and third.

