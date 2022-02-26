Bengals listed as best free-agency fit for Buccaneers OL Alex Cappa

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t lack for options when it comes to fixing the offensive line in front of Joe Burrow after the Super Bowl appearance.

Per experts, the draft will be loaded with offensive line talent. And free agency, at least before franchise tags and re-signings happen, looks to provide a stacked class, too.

One of those names currently in the free-agency class is Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa.

NFL.com’s Gil Brandt says his best fit on the open market is with the Bengals:

“With Cincinnati coming off a Super Bowl appearance in which Joe Burrow took six second-half sacks, we can count on the Bengals to be paired with practically any available linemen in articles like this. I would even expect them to explore multiple additions up front, including perhaps a marquee talent at a tackle spot. But in terms of boosting the inside, I like the idea of signing the 27-year-old Cappa, who should be sought-after if the Bucs don’t end up re-signing him. Cappa’s offensive grade from Pro Football Focus last season (18th among guards) puts him in the same neighborhood as buzzed-about free agent Brandon Scherff (13th), who is three years older and has not played a full season’s worth of games since 2016, and well above Bengals guards Quinton Spain (43rd, also a free agent), Jackson Carman (67th) and Hakeem Adeniji (81st).”

Cappa, a third-round pick in 2018 out of Humboldt State, is questionable for the start of training camp after fracturing an ankle in January. He hadn’t missed a regular-season game over the last two seasons before the playoffs.

Last season, he allowed just five sacks with one penalty over nearly 1,200 snaps. He’s a right guard, so that could let the Bengals move second-round product Jackson Carman to left guard, or address that spot — and right tackle — in either free agency or the draft, too.

