Bengals listed as best fit for top remaining free agent

The Cincinnati Bengals exit mandatory minicamp with a strong-looking roster that doesn’t need much in the way of additions.

But that won’t stop suggestions

One comes from Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, who listed the 10 best remaining free agents under the age of 30 and penned the Bengals as the fit for the No. 1 player — cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon:

Witherspoon has the height and length that so many teams around the league covet at 6’2″, 195 pounds. After putting together one of the best years of his career, he should find a home at some point before the season starts.

Witherspoon was productive last year with three picks and other impressive stats and his age is a bonus, too.

But the cornerback room for the Bengals is pretty stacked right now, with Dax Hill competing on the boundary with DJ Turner opposite Cam Taylor-Britt. Mike Hilton’s competing with rookie Josh Newton in the slot.

Then again, there’s no such thing as too many good cornerbacks either, so perhaps the Bengals take a look if the market stays the same into August.

