Bengals list Trey Hendrickson, C.J. Uzomah as non-participants in practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trey Hendrickson
    Trey Hendrickson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • C. J. Uzomah
    American football player
  • Tee Higgins
    Tee Higgins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Burrow
    Joe Burrow
    American football quarterback
  • Stanley Morgan
    Player of American football

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (knee) and receiver Tee Higgins (thumb) are off the injury report this week.

Both practiced fully last week before the AFC Championship Game and neither had a designation for the game against the Chiefs.

The Bengals didn’t practice Wednesday, but if they did, they estimate defensive end Cam Sample (groin), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (illness) and tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) would not have practiced.

Receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were limited.

Offensive guard Jackson Carmen (back) and defensive end Wyatt Ray (ankle) were full participants.

Bengals list Trey Hendrickson, C.J. Uzomah as non-participants in practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories