Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (knee) and receiver Tee Higgins (thumb) finished off the week with another full practice. Both practiced fully all week and have exited the team’s injury report for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

Burrow returned to the practice report this week after taking nine sacks against the Titans in the divisional round.

The Bengals list defensive end Cam Sample (groin) and receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) as doubtful. Sample didn’t practice this week, and Morgan sat out Friday after having limited practices in the first two sessions of the week.

Sample played only 18 snaps Saturday, recording a tackle, and Morgan hasn’t played since Week 18.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) is questionable after three limited practices this week.

Tupou played only five snaps last week but had no stats.

Bengals list Cam Sample, Stanley Morgan as doubtful originally appeared on Pro Football Talk