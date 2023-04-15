Bengals’ to-do list before 2023 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals still have plenty of items on the checklist to mark off before the 2023 NFL draft.

Cincinnati spent free agency attacking the expected spots, adding names like Irv Smith Jr., Nick Scott and Sidney Jones. They also went the unexpected route with the big splash for Orlando Brown Jr. on the offensive line.

But the Bengals shouldn’t necessarily be in a holding pattern before the draft just because the market has slowed. Hitting on a few more of the following items could open up the draft even more or at least make the team better.

Here are a few things the Bengals should still do before the draft.

Re-sign CB Eli Apple

Some fans might clamor for the Bengals to sit still at cornerback after signing Sidney Jones. But there’s no such thing as too many cornerbacks in the NFL. Apple was polarizing, but he was supposed to be the fourth corner who wound up starting well for two years. Bringing him back as key depth — even behind a first-round rookie — is a no-brainer, especially with Chidobe Awuzie rehabbing.

Consider Ezekiel Elliott or a Samaje Perine replacement

An Ezekiel Elliott-styled signing for the Bengals feels like a no-brainer at this point given the cost. Yes, the Bengals can add a running back at what feels like Round 2 and beyond, but a low-cost signing with a proven commodity who can push Trayveon Williams for that second spot in a Perine-style role would keep the draft wide open.

It would also help the next point…

Figure out the Joe Mixon situation

If the Bengals don’t draft someone who can eventually become a three-down player, it forces Cincinnati’s hand with Joe Mixon. He has no reason to take a pay cut or restructure otherwise, but the Bengals would be semi-foolish to keep him at his current $12.8 million cap hit. If they can work something out before the draft, there is plenty of reason to do so.

Pay Tee Higgins and/or Logan Wilson

Why wait? Yes, the Bengals should get Joe Burrow done too. But the complicated nature of that has it seeming like a June or July news item. Until then, re-upping with Higgins and Wilson, key fixtures of both sides of the ball, is the way to go. That means getting the cash out of the way early on two important deals, clearing up real estate before potentially getting Ja’Marr Chase done next summer.

