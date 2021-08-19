Bengals have let Joe Burrow run some offensive meetings

It’s no secret the Cincinnati Bengals have given quarterback Joe Burrow the go-ahead to do what he wants at the line of scrimmage and when it comes to input on what makes it into the playbook.

Interestingly enough. Burrow is also running some meetings during training camp too.

In a fun, detailed piece on Burrow’s comeback bid, The Ringer’s Kevin Clark revealed that, plus some commentary from offensive coordinator Brian Callahan:

“The coaching staff has been letting Burrow run some of the offensive meetings with skill players. ‘So it’s ‘Hey Ja’Marr, I don’t see this, I don’t like the way you ran that, I need you to run it at this depth and this angle so I know exactly when you’re going to come out.’ So him having those conversations of what he expects is far more powerful than any conversation I’m going to have in front of them. The more ownership we can give Joe the better.'”

Is that unorthodox or weird? Of course not, but it’s still interesting to see just how far along Burrow is despite last year’s strange run up to his rookie year and the fact he’s been rehabbing a surgically repaired knee.

So when watching the Bengals offense this year, keep in mind it has Burrow’s fingerprints all over it, too. The offense is very much a collaboration, as it should be.

List