Bengals legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh will announce a draft pick

The Cincinnati Bengals have 10 draft picks in the 2024 draft coming up this week and they have released some of the names who will be announcing their picks this time around.

One of the names they listed is former wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who will be announcing one of their picks on Day 2 of the draft, which will be either their second-round pick or one of their two third-round picks.

Houshmandzadeh spent eight years with the franchise, catching 507 passes in a Bengals uniform for 5,782 yards and 37 touchdowns. After leaving Cincinnati he played for three more years, each with a different team, before he retired in 2011.

As of now, Houshmandzadeh is the only former player who will be announcing one of their picks, and he will be joined by Christie Bryant Kuhns, the president of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, who will also announce a pick on day two.

The Bengals international fan of the year and a season ticket member will get to announce a pick each for the team on day three of the draft.

