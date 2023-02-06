Bengals legend A.J. Green announces retirement from NFL

Cincinnati Bengals great A.J. Green is hanging up the cleats.

Green announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday in an Instagram post, writing the following in the caption:

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short…Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…”

The fourth overall pick by the Bengals in 2011, Green remained in Cincinnati through the 2020 season and in the franchise record books finished second all-time in receptions (649), second in receiving yards (9,430), second in touchdowns (65) and first in 100-yard games (33).

Green went on to spend two years in Arizona, finishing his career with 10,514 yards (14.5 average) and 70 touchdowns on 727 receptions, earning seven Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro nods.

