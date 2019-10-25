Bengals left Cordy Glenn back in Cincinnati

The Bengals announced before leaving for London that tackle Cordy Glenn wasn’t going to play.

So they left him at Cincinnati.

Via Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Glenn did not make the trip with the team, and that it was the team’s decision.

“Wasn’t feeling great at practice so he stayed home,” Taylor said.

Wide receiver A.J. Green isn’t going to play this week either, but he’s with the team in London today.

Glenn missed the first seven weeks with a concussion and a one-game suspension. He returned to full practice Wednesday, but was listed as limited Thursday with a concussion designation.

Glenn downplayed his rift with the team when he talked yesterday, but this one certainly appears far from settled and happy.