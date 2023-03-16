Bengals left comfort zone on Orlando Brown’s huge contract

Chris Roling
·1 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals got out of their comfort zone in a massive way when agreeing to sign free agent offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals dished more than $31 million up front in signing bonus cash on a four-year, $64 million deal.

The Bengals never dish out this sort of cash. Put it this way — the Bengals gave out $21 million in guaranteed cash last free agency…to all three offensive line signings combined.

Not only did the Bengals back up the proverbial Brinks truck, it’s a front-loaded deal — meaning it won’t have a big impact on Joe Burrow’s upcoming extension, nor extensions for the likes of Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

This would explain why the Bengals have been quiet — they were busy breaking out of their old ways to protect their Super Bowl quarterback.

More context, from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

More Latest News!

Bengals agree to sign OT Orlando Brown Jr. to mega-deal

Bengals compensatory pick update after quiet start to free agency

Bengals fans really, really want team to sign C. J. Gardner-Johnson

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire

Recommended Stories