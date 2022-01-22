Bengals lead Titans 9-6 at halftime

Neither the Bengals nor the Titans have generated much offense in the first half of Saturday’s divisional-round matchup, as Cincinnati leads Tennessee 9-6 at halftime.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has hit three field goals of 38, 45, and 54 yards. The last one came with 1:35 left in the second quarter.

Cincinnati’s run game has been non-existent, as Joe Mixon has just 5 yards on six carries.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is 17-of-24 passing for 236 yards. But the Bengals had trouble containing the Titans’ pass rush throughout the first half, as Burrow was sacked five times and Tennessee generated seven QB hits. Per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Burrow is the third quarterback to get sacked at least five times in the first half of a playoff game since 1991.

On the other side, running back Derrick Henry has 30 yards on 10 carries with a 3-yard touchdown that was Tennessee’s only scoring. A Bengals penalty gave Tennessee an opportunity for a two-point play at the 1-yard line, but Henry was stopped short to keep the Titans at six points.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 7-of-13 for 92 yards with an interception that came on Tennessee’s first play from scrimmage. Receiver A.J. Brown has two catches for 49 yards and Julio Jones has three catches for 37 yards.

Tennessee was just 1-of-5 on third down.

The Bengals will have the ball first to start the second half.

