Bengals lead Steelers 7-3 at halftime

The Steelers have experienced the kind of offensive improvement they were looking for when they fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada this week.

They have managed to outgain the Bengals 221-98 over the first 30 minutes of play in Cincinnati, but they have only been able to put three points on the board. The lone touchdown of the game came on a pass by Bengals quarterback Jake Browning to tight end Drew Sample and the Bengals lead 7-3 as a result.

Kenny Pickett is 13-of-19 for 149 yards and has had several connections with tight end Pat Freiermuth for first downs, but a Jaylen Warren fumble, a Trey Hendrickson sack, a holding penalty, and an ill-advised decision not to challenge what should have been ruled a Diontae Johnson touchdown catch have conspired to keep the Steelers from adding to their score.

Browning is 9-of-12 for 101 yards in his first NFL start and the team's touchdown drive got a boost from a long kickoff return by Trayveon Williams that set them up near midfield.