Bengals lead Dolphins 14-12 at halftime

No matter what happens in Thursday’s game, Tua Tagovailoa‘s health is the No. 1 storyline.

The Dolphins quarterback is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center being evaluated for head and neck injuries.

The Bengals lead the Dolphins 14-12 at halftime.

Joe Mixon had a 5-yard touchdown run on the Bengals’ first possession, and Tee Higgins caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow with 2:50 left in the first half.

Burrow is 9-of-16 for 132 yards and a touchdown, with Higgins catching two passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Mixon has 13 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 12 yards.

The Dolphins had field goals of 23 and 48 yards from Jason Sanders, but he had a 52-yard attempt blocked by Jeff Gunter and missed an extra point.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa and led the Dolphins on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive before the half. Bridgewater hit Chase Edmonds for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 9 seconds left in the half.

Bridgewater is 6-of-7 for 71 yards and a touchdown, and Tyreek Hill has five catches for 62 yards.

