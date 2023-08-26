Bengals lead Commanders 10-7 at halftime in final preseason game

The Cincinnati Bengals lead the Washington 10-7 at halftime in the preseason finale for both teams.

The Commanders sat most of their starters for the game, and went with veteran backup Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback. Washington started LG Saahdiq Charles, C Nick Gates and RG Sam Cosmi on the offensive line. Those were the only offensive starters to play. They exited after the first series.

On Washington’s first possession, Brissett was moving the ball down the field until wide receiver Dax Milne drops a ball to force fourth down. Head coach Ron Rivera went for it and Brissett’s pass was batted down, turning the ball over on downs.

The Bengals answered behind quarterback Jake Browning. Browning found wide receiver Andrei Iosivas for a touchdown and an early lead.

Brissett responded, taking the Commanders across midfield where he found rookie wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley for a 39-yard touchdown. Brissett did a great job of evading pressure, keeping his eyes downfield and finding Tinsley. Tinsley made an outstanding move to score.

The Bengals scored the only other points on a 58-yard field goal from Evan McPherson.

