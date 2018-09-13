Bengals LB Preston Brown inactive vs Ravens

JOE KAY (AP Sports Writer)
The Associated Press
  • Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Preston Brown (52) celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) talks to head coach Marvin Lewis during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Dalton's 49-yard touchdown pass in the closing seconds of the 2017 season finale at Baltimore knocked the Ravens out of playoff contention and helped Lewis get a two-year extension in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)
  • FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver John Brown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Baltimore. Against the Bills, Flacco went 25 of 34 for 236 yards and three TDs. In Week 2, Flacco and the Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Preston Brown (52) celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Preston Brown is inactive for the Bengals' Thursday night game against the Ravens, leaving Cincinnati without two of its top linebackers.

Brown hurt his right ankle during an opening win at Indianapolis on Sunday and had been listed as questionable. The Bengals also are missing linebacker Vontaze Burfict, suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Backup tackle Cedric Ogbuehi - a first-round pick in 2015 - also is inactive for Cincinnati.

There are no changes in the Ravens' starting lineups. Quarterback Lamar Jackson played in their opening win over the Bills and is Joe Flacco's backup again. Robert Griffin III is inactive for the second straight game.

