Bengals LB Malik Jefferson sues to collect on loss-of-value draft insurance policy

Malik Jefferson was taken in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Former Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson wants to collect on the loss-of-value insurance policy he took out before the 2018 NFL draft.

Jefferson was selected in the third round of the draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. But there was a chance he could have been chosen earlier. Before the draft, he took out an insurance policy through Novae Corporate Underwriting Limited and Neon Underwriting Limited that would pay him up to $2.25 million in lost compensation if an injury devalued his draft position.

Well, Jefferson suffered a turf toe injury in Texas’ game against Kansas in 2017. And, per his suit, the insurance policy is not being paid out because the insurance companies believe he was chosen in the third round due to other factors than solely the injury.

According to the Austin-American Statesman, Jefferson’s suit says he was unable to participate fully in pre-draft workouts because of the injury. He missed Texas’ game against Missouri in the Texas Bowl too, though he played through the injury for the final two regular season games of the year.

From the Statesman:

Jefferson returned to gradual training leading up to the 2018 NFL scouting combine but went through only certain drills in Indianapolis. He also did not run the 40-yard dash at Texas’ pro timing day last March due to “continuing pain of his injury,” the filing states.

“As a result of his injury, Jefferson was not a first-round selection chosen for the 2018 NFL Draft,” according to the lawsuit.

Lamar Jackson, the final selection in the first round of the NFL draft, signed a contract that totaled nearly $9.5 million. Jefferson’s four-year deal with the Bengals is for four years and just over $3.5 million.

According to the Statesman, Jefferson submitted his claim after the 2018 draft and found out in October that it had been denied a payout from the policy.

Jefferson played in 12 games for the Bengals and had 10 tackles in 2018. He had 110 tackles and four sacks in his final season at Texas.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

