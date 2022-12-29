Bengals LB Logan Wilson named 2022 Ed Block Courage Award winner

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is the team’s 2022 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

An award coordinated by NFL trainers and exemplifying players who show “professionalism, great strength and dedication” and have an impact on their communities, it’s one of the most important honors a player can reel in from a team.

“Logan is the ultimate professional and displayed the level of perseverance and courage that makes him the ideal recipient of this award,” said Bengals Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer Matt Summers. “He battled through a shoulder injury during the 2021 season, but was still very productive on the field and led the defense in tackles and interceptions. Logan had offseason shoulder surgery, he was resilient in his rehab and has been a very productive leader on and off the field this year.”

Wilson played through a torn labrum last year during his breakout season, nearly winning Super Bowl MVP in the process.

That makes Wilson a natural fit for the award and based on how he’s continued to play this year, he might not be done collecting awards in future years, either.

DJ Reader won this award last year after overcoming various injuries to continue playing at an elite level.

