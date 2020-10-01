Bengals LB Logan Wilson headlines injury report with concussion

The strange injury luck for the Cincinnati Bengals continues in Week 4 as the team preps to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cincinnati finally seems to have star defensive tackle Geno Atkins back on track — but now rookie linebacker Logan Wilson is dealing with a concussion.

Here are the notable names on the injury report Thursday:

Logan Wilson (DNP)

Geno Atkins (LP)

Mackensie Alexander (LP)

Mike Daniels (LP)

Wilson needing to miss time now would be crushing for a defense still trying to find reliable contributors at linebacker. The rookie has slowly improved over the course of three weeks, so a setback now isn’t ideal.

Still, we’ll find out more about official statuses for gameday on Friday, with Wilson and Atkins sitting prominently in the spotlight.