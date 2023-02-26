Bengals LB Germaine Pratt comments on 3rd-down usage again before free agency

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt made headlines in December by shooting out a cryptic message about his usage on third downs, which he later addressed to clarify.

The short of it? Pratt was stressing he wanted to play more on third downs because he considered himself a three-down linebacker.

Sunday, Pratt shot out a similar message on Twitter, saying he “would’ve went crazy” if he had played third down all year.

Unfortunately for Pratt, that didn’t happen — but he still finished second on the team with 99 total tackles, one sack, two interceptions and 10 passes defended over 15 games.

What’s interesting is whether this comes into the discussion as Pratt heads to free agency. He wants to be back with the Bengals, but if another team offers more money and that all-important three-down ‘backer promise, the team might have to look elsewhere to replace his snaps in 2023.

Imagine if I played 3rd down all year 😂😂 i would’ve went crazy 🩸 — Germaine Pratt (@GermainePratt7) February 26, 2023

