Bengals: The last 10 players selected 31st in the NFL draft

With the season over, the Cincinnati Bengals now fully turn attention to free agency and the draft.

And the draft looks nothing if not totally different for the team and fans. After advancing to the Super Bowl, the Bengals go from having a top-five pick to picking second-to-last in the opening round.

Fret not, though — recent history shows No. 31 and around that range still has pretty good odds of getting a team a starting-caliber player. Scouting, fit and a little bit of luck still play a role, but it’s not some disaster scenario.

Here’s a quick look at some of the names selected in the 31st slot over the years.

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, DE, Penn State (2021)

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Notable: Odafe Oweh was a breakout force right away, registering five sacks.

Minnesota Vikings: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU (2020)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington (2019)

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Notable: McGary’s had a brutal time while moving around, allowing nine sacks last year.

New England Patriots, Sony Michel, RB, Georgia (2018)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Notable: Already a two-time Super Bowl winner

San Francisco 49ers: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama (2017)

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Notable: Top-five potential hampered by off-field and injury woes.

Seattle Seahawks: Germain Ifedi, OT, Texas A&M (2016)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints: Stephone Anthony, LB, Clemson (2015)

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos: Bradley Roby, CB, Ohio State (2014)

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Notable: Been with three teams so far.

Dallas Cowboys: Travis Frederick, C, Wisconsin (2013)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Notable: First-Team All-Pro, but retired before the age of 30 due to health.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Doug Martin, RB, Boise State (2012)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

