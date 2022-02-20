Bengals: The last 10 players selected 31st in the NFL draft
With the season over, the Cincinnati Bengals now fully turn attention to free agency and the draft.
And the draft looks nothing if not totally different for the team and fans. After advancing to the Super Bowl, the Bengals go from having a top-five pick to picking second-to-last in the opening round.
Fret not, though — recent history shows No. 31 and around that range still has pretty good odds of getting a team a starting-caliber player. Scouting, fit and a little bit of luck still play a role, but it’s not some disaster scenario.
Here’s a quick look at some of the names selected in the 31st slot over the years.
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, DE, Penn State (2021)
Notable: Odafe Oweh was a breakout force right away, registering five sacks.
Minnesota Vikings: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU (2020)
Atlanta Falcons: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington (2019)
Notable: McGary’s had a brutal time while moving around, allowing nine sacks last year.
New England Patriots, Sony Michel, RB, Georgia (2018)
Notable: Already a two-time Super Bowl winner
San Francisco 49ers: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama (2017)
Notable: Top-five potential hampered by off-field and injury woes.
Seattle Seahawks: Germain Ifedi, OT, Texas A&M (2016)
New Orleans Saints: Stephone Anthony, LB, Clemson (2015)
Denver Broncos: Bradley Roby, CB, Ohio State (2014)
Notable: Been with three teams so far.
Dallas Cowboys: Travis Frederick, C, Wisconsin (2013)
Notable: First-Team All-Pro, but retired before the age of 30 due to health.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Doug Martin, RB, Boise State (2012)
