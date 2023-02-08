Bengals: The last 10 players selected at No. 28 before 2023 NFL draft
The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2023 NFL draft holding the 28th pick in the first round.
It’s a slot that has produced some interesting results over the years, including trench players and skill positions that led to notable careers for the players drafted.
As the Bengals approach the draft, the obvious needs rest along the offensive line and at positions prone to free agency losses such as cornerback and tight end.
Here’s a quick look at the last handful of players selected 28th overall. Keep in mind this year’s draft has 31 picks in the opening round because Miami forfeited what would have been the 21st pick.
2022: Green Bay Packers, Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
2021: New Orleans Saints, Payton Turner, DE, Houston
2020: Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
2019: Los Angeles Chargers, Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
2018: Pittsburgh Steelers, Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech
2017: Dallas Cowboys, Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
2016: San Francisco 49ers, Joshua Garnett, G, Stanford
2015: Detroit Lions, Laken Tomlinson, G, Duke
2014: Carolina Panthers, Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Florida State
2013: Denver Broncos, Sylvester Williams, DT, North Carolina
