Bengals: The last 10 players selected at No. 28 before 2023 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2023 NFL draft holding the 28th pick in the first round.

It’s a slot that has produced some interesting results over the years, including trench players and skill positions that led to notable careers for the players drafted.

As the Bengals approach the draft, the obvious needs rest along the offensive line and at positions prone to free agency losses such as cornerback and tight end.

Here’s a quick look at the last handful of players selected 28th overall. Keep in mind this year’s draft has 31 picks in the opening round because Miami forfeited what would have been the 21st pick.

2022: Green Bay Packers, Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

2021: New Orleans Saints, Payton Turner, DE, Houston

2020: Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

2019: Los Angeles Chargers, Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

2018: Pittsburgh Steelers, Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

2017: Dallas Cowboys, Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

2016: San Francisco 49ers, Joshua Garnett, G, Stanford

2015: Detroit Lions, Laken Tomlinson, G, Duke

2014: Carolina Panthers, Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Florida State

2013: Denver Broncos, Sylvester Williams, DT, North Carolina

