Bengals land Senior Bowl prospect with link to team in latest mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals exit the 2024 Senior Bowl with a pretty notable connection to one of the draft’s top offensive tackle prospects.

As it turns out, current Bengals tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has been helping out Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton in recent years.

And now, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm: actually links the Bengals to Guyton in a new mock draft, too:

After watching Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, I’m afraid I might have Guyton too low here. He’s not the most experienced tackle in this class, but the Oklahoma product has more upside than a few linemen I have going earlier. Wide receiver could wind up being a need for Cincinnati, especially if Tee Higgins leaves in free agency. But if Jonah Williams departs, OT might be a more pressing need.

We’ll have to see if Guyton continues to rise up the draft boards in a class that seems pretty logjammed along the offensive line.

But if he keeps hovering in this range, one would think he has to be in the conversation for a Bengals team that could lose Jonah Williams to free agency and has had overall depth problems along the line for a few years now.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire