Bengals land Penei Sewell and an LSU WR in new 4-round NFL mock draft

When it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals and mock drafts, the general idea seems to be the team should end up landing either Penei Sewell or an LSU wide receiver early in the process.

But why not both?

That’s exactly what happens in a new four-round mock draft from Oliver Hodgkinson at Pro Football Network, where the Bengals take Penei Sewell at fifth overall:

“Sewell is athletic, strong, and dominant. He’s demonstrated that he is equally adept in pass protection or run blocking. Plug him in at left tackle, switch Jonah Williams to right tackle, and you’ve potentially got the bookends of a ten-year offensive line. Moreover, they need to make additions to the interior of the offensive line too. Therefore, they use their fourth-round pick in this 2021 NFL Mock Draft on Ole Miss offensive guard Royce Newman.”

In this scenario, Ja’Marr Chase falls to Detroit at seventh overall. But the Bengals make it work by doing the following over the next three rounds:

Second round: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

Third round: Jay Tufele, DT, Southern California

Fourth round: Royce Newman, OG, Ole Miss

Marshall isn’t Chase by any means, but he put up 1,594 yards and 23 scores on an average of 15 yards per catch over three seasons, scoring 13 of those touchdowns with Joe Burrow in 2019.

Meaning, Marshall still qualifies for the “Joe Burrow connection” often talked about with Chase. He’s not as high end of a prospect — nobody is — but he’d be a nice value add after attacking the offensive line with Sewell.

This is just one of many possibilities, but one that makes plenty of sense.

List