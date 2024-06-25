Bengals land interesting spot in updated power rankings
The last time we checked on power rankings, the Cincinnati Bengals fared pretty well after a solid showing in free agency.
But a new set of power rankings has the Bengals a little farther back in the top 10 than some might expect.
The rankings come from Pro Football Focus, where the top 10 lands like so:
Chiefs
49ers
Lions
Ravens
Eagles
Packers
Bills
Bengals
Buccaneers
Texans
Some of those teams, especially the top two, slotting in front of the Bengals isn’t exactly a shock.
Others, such as the Packers or a Bills team Joe Burrow’s Bengals have done well against, seem to lean a little more on projection into 2024.
Either way, fans know the drill — Burrow’s health and a few other key factors (like the offensive line and a new-look secondary) will decide pretty quickly whether the team climbs higher next season.