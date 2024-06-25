Bengals land interesting spot in updated power rankings

The last time we checked on power rankings, the Cincinnati Bengals fared pretty well after a solid showing in free agency.

But a new set of power rankings has the Bengals a little farther back in the top 10 than some might expect.

The rankings come from Pro Football Focus, where the top 10 lands like so:

Chiefs 49ers Lions Ravens Eagles Packers Bills Bengals Buccaneers Texans

Some of those teams, especially the top two, slotting in front of the Bengals isn’t exactly a shock.

Others, such as the Packers or a Bills team Joe Burrow’s Bengals have done well against, seem to lean a little more on projection into 2024.

Either way, fans know the drill — Burrow’s health and a few other key factors (like the offensive line and a new-look secondary) will decide pretty quickly whether the team climbs higher next season.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire