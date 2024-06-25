Advertisement

Bengals land interesting spot in updated power rankings

chris roling
·1 min read

The last time we checked on power rankings, the Cincinnati Bengals fared pretty well after a solid showing in free agency.

But a new set of power rankings has the Bengals a little farther back in the top 10 than some might expect.

The rankings come from Pro Football Focus, where the top 10 lands like so:

  1. Chiefs

  2. 49ers

  3. Lions

  4. Ravens

  5. Eagles

  6. Packers

  7. Bills

  8. Bengals

  9. Buccaneers

  10. Texans

Some of those teams, especially the top two, slotting in front of the Bengals isn’t exactly a shock.

Others, such as the Packers or a Bills team Joe Burrow’s Bengals have done well against, seem to lean a little more on projection into 2024.

Either way, fans know the drill — Burrow’s health and a few other key factors (like the offensive line and a new-look secondary) will decide pretty quickly whether the team climbs higher next season.

