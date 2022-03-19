Bengals, La’el Collins free-agency visit reportedly ends without a deal

The free agency visit between the Cincinnati Bengals and offensive tackle La’el Collins that started Friday and went into Saturday has apparently come to an end.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Collins left the visit on Saturday without a deal.

Collins, a natural fit at right tackle and with the Bengals, reuniting him with former coach Frank Pollack, might just be taking his time seeing his options on the market.

There is an angle where the two parties couldn’t agree on a contract. Also possible is the subject of his physical after two years of injuries headed up by a hip issue.

We’ll know more soon, but for now, Collins’ visit with the Bengals is reportedly over. Miami has been the only other team majorly linked to Collins, who saw recruiting efforts from the likes of Joe Burrow while visiting the Bengals.

La'el Collins left Cincinnati without a deal, but there is no visit planned with Dolphins at this time. Dolphins, while monitoring Collins situation, appear up to something else (Armstead? praying for development of the kids?) They've told one 3rd tier OT they might be in touch — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 19, 2022

