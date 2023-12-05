Bengals knot game on Joe Mixon's touchdown run

The Bengals have yet to punt, but it took three possessions for them to get on the scoreboard.

Cincinnati turned it over on downs on its first possession after quarterback Jake Browning was sacked by Travon Walker and Josh Allen on fourth-and-three. On the Bengals' second possession, Evan McPherson's 57-yard field goal was no good, hitting the crossbar.

The Bengals, though, tied the game 7-7 on their third possession.

They went 92 yards in eight plays, with Joe Mixon punching it in from the 6.

Browning has completed 12 of 13 passes for 125 yards.

The Jaguars have safety Andre Cisco and nickel corner Tre Herndon out at the moment. Herndon is undergoing a concussion check in the locker room, and Cisco is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.