Bengals kicker Evan McPherson called his shot on game-winning field goal, Joe Burrow says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tennessee TitansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Evan McPhersonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Joe BurrowLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Evan McPherson, the Bengals' rookie kicker many refer to as "Money Mac," kicked three first-half field goals against the Titans to give Cincinnati a 9-6 lead at the half in Nashville.
His fourth field goal of the game – from 52 yards away as time expired – sent the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the first time since the 1988 season with a 19-16 win.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said that McPherson called his shot before making the game-winning kick.
"He was talking to Brandon (Allen) as he was going out to kick, gave a little warm-up swing and said, 'Looks like we're going to the AFC championship game,' " Burrow said.
"Ice in his veins. Rookie kicker. Unbelievable. He came in and we knew exactly what we had in camp. You can tell how a kicker is when he walks in the building and how he walks, how he talks to people. That guy's unbelievable."
MORE: Bengals upset top-seeded Titans with last-second field goal, advance to AFC championship game
OPINION: Tennessee Titans' playoff loss to Cincinnati Bengals will sting for a long, long time
Said McPherson of his winning kick: “That’s a kicker’s dream, to have the game on your shoulders.”
McPherson kicked first-quarter field goals of 38 and 45 yards to give Cincinnati a 6-0 lead. After the Titans tied the game but failed to convert a 2-point conversion thanks to Clay Johnston's stop of Derrick Henry, McPherson kicked his third field goal – from 54 yards – to put the Bengals ahead 9-6.
“He’s got ice in his veins,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said of McPherson. “There’s not much more to be said. He’s just as cool as it gets.”
Social media reactions to McPherson's remarkable game:
EVAN MCPHERSON. A ROOKIE.
THE @BENGALS ADVANCE! #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/B6QsNNNhyX
— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
Money. Mac. Shooter. McPherson. Legend.
Visit https://t.co/KpeqK4RKUm for more highlights. pic.twitter.com/CIrXmzwZI0
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 23, 2022
MONEY MAC FOR THE WIN! 🤯🤯@McPherson_Evan | #GatorMade
📺 CBS
pic.twitter.com/K6w7hWT80J
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) January 23, 2022
Bengals QB Joe Burrow said their kicker Evan McPherson did a couple of warm up kicks before the game winner then told backup QB Brandon Allen: “Well, looks like we’re going to the AFC Championship Game.” A few moments later, he nailed a 52-yarder to win it.
Legendary ❄️
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 23, 2022
Zac Taylor gave the game ball to Evan McPherson
— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 23, 2022
Money Mac.
The rookie drills it from 54 yards out. #RuleTheJungle #NFLPlayoffs
📺: #CINvsTEN on CBS
📱: https://t.co/3uvV4E3BTI pic.twitter.com/PwS42Yl284
— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2022
54 FROM THE YOUNG STUD @McPherson_Evan #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/4E6FyviqX5
— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 22, 2022
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 22, 2022
SHOOOOOOOTER!
3 for 3 for @McPherson_Evan! pic.twitter.com/TvwIkwpG3g
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 22, 2022
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals' Evan McPherson called his shot on game-winning field goal