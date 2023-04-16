Bengals kick tires on tight ends before the draft

In 2021, it was C.J. Uzomah. In 2022, it was Hayden Hurst. In 2023, it’s Irv Smith. For now.

The top pass-catching tight-end option for the Bengals could end up being a rookie, based on how things go in the draft.

Via SI.com, the Bengals have meet with Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. They’ll also meet on Monday with Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, as initially reported by Joe Danneman of Fox19.

Chris Simms has Kincaid at the highest-ranked tight end in the draft class, the lone Tier One prospect. Mayer, as we explained recently on PFT Live, is a guy whose 4.7-second speed doesn’t generate a ton of separation — but he seems to catch everything thrown his way. He’s third on the Simms list.

Whoever gets the nod in the Cincinnati offense could have plenty of opportunities to contribute, given the attention paid to the likes of receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. It could be Smith (who has a one-year deal) for the coming season, if he remains healthy. It could be a rookie by next year, if not sooner.

