The Bengals have won the AFC North.

Not long after the Ravens dropped a heartbreaker to the Rams, the Bengals finished off the Chiefs in Cincinnati with a last-play, chip-shot field goal. The Bengals moved to 10-6, while the Chiefs failed to clinch the overall No. 1 seed in falling to 11-5.

Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a dramatic 34-31 victory in one of the most entertaining games of the season.

McPherson’s kick finished off a 15-play, 74-yard drive that ate up the final 6:01 after the Chiefs tied the game at 31 on a Harrison Butker 34-yard field goal.

Coach Zac Taylor twice went for it on fourth-and-goal from the Kansas City 1 with less than a minute to play. Joe Mixon was stopped inches short of the goal line on a pass from Burrow on the first try, but offsetting penalties gave the Bengals another chance.

Burrow’s pass intended for Tyler Boyd was incomplete on the next try, but L'Jarius Sneed was called for illegal use of hands. It was one of 10 penalties called on the Chiefs for 83 yards. That allowed the Bengals to take a knee and spike the ball, running out all but two seconds before the field goal.

Burrow went 30-of-39 for 446 yards and four touchdowns, with rookie Ja'Marr Chase catching 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Chase’s touchdowns covered 72, 18 and 69 yards.

Patrick Mahomes was 26-of-35 for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and Darrel Williams ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Bengals kick last-play field goal to beat Chiefs, win the AFC North originally appeared on Pro Football Talk